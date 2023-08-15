Matthew McConaughey and his family funding aid plane bound for Maui

On his Instagram Tuesday, August 15, Matthew McConaughey appeared with his 15-year-old son, Levi, to plead for help for the people affected by the Maui wildfires.

"The fires over there have already put so many people out of home and taken so many lives," the Oscar winner expressed. "These people need to stabilize to survive."

Matthew explained it's a family effort, with his wife and eldest son. "Camila, myself and Levi are working with this organization called Baby2Baby. They are working with partners who are on the ground in Maui, saying 'This is what people need right now. This is what the most needy people need.' That's Aloha Diaper Bank, Maui Diaper Bank, Pacific Food Collective and Maui Rapid Response."

Matthew continued, "...So if you'd like to help, check out Baby2Baby, see the work they've been doing, or any other way you can help...a lot of help is needed."

Levi added, "Yeah, they're gonna need it for the long term, so any way you guys can help, it's appreciated."

A caption below the video message read, "[The] McConaughey's [sic] are funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui."

"Grateful we can help get these critical supplies to children and families who need it," it continued, asking those who want to help to donate, listing a series of charitable organizations.

