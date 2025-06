May the Schwartz be with you! A Spaceballs sequel is in the works and there is a teaser

FILE PHOTO: Mel Brooks attends the "Spaceballs" screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California. "Spaceballs 2" has officially been announced by Brooks. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

Many years ago in a video store far away was an amazingly hilarious move called “Spaceballs” and after decades there is going be a sequel with many of the original stars. The only thing that makes me sad is that John Candy won’t be able to be “Barf”.