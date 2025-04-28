Michael B. Jordan responds to Tom Cruise's 'Sinners' shout-out

Tom Cruise is a fan of the movie Sinners, and its star Michael B. Jordan can hardly believe it.

Cruise encouraged his fans to head out to movie theaters to go see Sinners in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Cruise stands in front of a poster for the film with a smile on his face as he points to his movie ticket.

"Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!" Cruise's caption reads.

Jordan shared Cruise's post to his Instagram Story, where he included a mind-blown emoji and wrote, “nah this crazy …”

The actor also commented on Cruise's post. "Thanks for the love and support!!!" Jordan wrote.

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, stars Jordan in dual roles as identical twin entrepreneurs Smoke and Stack. It had an impressive second weekend at the box office, garnering $45.7 million. The film has made $163 million globally.

