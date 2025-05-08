Michael J. Fox announces his fifth book, 'Future Boy'

Michael J. Fox tells the story of playing two iconic roles at the same time in his latest novel.

Flatiron Books announced the upcoming release of Fox's fifth novel, Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum, on Wednesday. It will be published on Oct. 14. The release coincides with the 40th anniversary of his iconic film Back to the Future.

The book tells the story of Fox's life in the '80s, when he was one of the biggest stars on TV with his role as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties. Fox then decided to accept the role of Marty McFly in Back to the Future, which he worked on simultaneously to his sitcom.

"His world was about to get even bigger, but only if he could survive the kind of double duty unheard of in Hollywood. Fox's days were already dedicated to rehearsing and taping the hit sitcom Family Ties, but then the chance of a lifetime came his way," according to an official synopsis of the book. "Soon, he committed his nights to a new time-travel adventure film being directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg—Back to the Future. Sitcom during the day, movie at night—day after day, for months."

Future Boy will include new interviews with the cast and crew of both Family Ties and Back to the Future. It was co-written by Nelle Fortenberry, who has worked with Fox for three decades and previously served as the president of his production company.

Fox is the recipient of an honorary Academy Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His previous novels are Lucky Man, Always Looking Up, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Future and No Time Like the Future.

