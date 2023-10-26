Michelle Williams' Justin Timberlake impression in Britney Spears' memoir leaves fans wanting more

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

By Danielle Long

Michelle Williams' narration of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, in the audiobook edition has left fans clamoring for more after hearing her impersonation of Justin Timberlake.

After the book's release on October 24, listeners swiftly commended the Oscar winner for her captivating performance, with a particular passage about and encounter Britney witnessed between Justin and Ginuwine going viral on social media.

In the snippet, Britney recounted her time in New York City with the 'NSYNC member when they encountered R&B artist.

“One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwine, what’s up, my homie?'”

Williams' impersonation of Timberlake in this snippet circulated on social media, leaving fans eager to hear the rest of the memoir, with one person noting, "If someone can confirm that the rest of the book is this funny, please let me know, and I'll buy it ASAP."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!