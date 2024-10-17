Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt go on sci-fi adventure in 'The Electric State' trailer

Millie Bobby Brown is living among robots in a new trailer for The Electric State.

A trailer for the sci-fi movie starring Brown and Chris Pratt arrived on Thursday and features the pair searching for Brown's sibling in the movie.

The Netflix film, directed by the Russo Brothers, takes place "in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the '90s," according to a synopsis. The story centers around "an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother."

The Electric State will premiere on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

"Right now all of us have something in common," Brown's character, Michelle, says in the trailer, which is tracked to a version of the Oasis hit "Champagne Supernova."

"We all lost something in the rebellion," she continues. "Robots lost their freedom, humans lost connection with each other, and I lost everyone I loved — or so I thought."

Pratt, who plays a smuggler, enters the trailer, telling Michelle he will accompany her on a trip to recover her lost brother. The action-packed trailer showed the pair's ensuing adventure, which includes several robot battles.

Along with Pratt and Brown, the film stars Ke Huy Quan, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito, Martin Klebba and Stanley Tucci. A star-studded group including Woody Harrelson, Jason Alexander, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo and Alan Tudyk also star in voice roles.

