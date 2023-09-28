The Morning "Show": Jennifer Aniston bares some skin in fashion photo shoot

Jennifer Aniston bares her bod on the cover of the Muses issue of the biannual publication CR Fashion Book. On Instagram Wednesday, she gave her nearly 50 million followers a sneak peek at the October 3 release.

The 54-year-old former Friends star-turned Morning Show lead and producer displayed a series of black and white photos snapped by "the incredible" Zoey Grossman, thanking publisher Carine Roitfeld and Jen's own "ridiculously talented hair and makeup team" of Chris McMillan and Georgie Eisdell.

Hair and makeup aside, Aniston deserves the lions share of credit: She bares her toned abs in one photo, in which she's wearing a black bikini top and a skinny tie, while another has her squatting, wearing only heels and an oversized black suit jacket.

Aniston also shared a color video of her posing and then goofing around on set. The post got more than 900,000 likes in a matter of hours.

