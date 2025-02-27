My favorite Gene Hackman scenes

Gene Hackman through the years (NO US SALES FOR 90 DAYS, NO TABLOIDS) Gene Hackman during "Runaway Jury" Press Conference with Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, John Cusack and Rachel Weisz at the Wyndham Hotel in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage) (Vera Anderson/WireImage)
By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

Gene Hackman was one of Hollywood’s most talented actors. A true original and one of one. His voice, demeanor and overall aura brought legitimacy to every character he embodied. About 20 years ago he stepped away from the limelight and went to live out his golden years unfortunately he and his wife and dog were found deceased this morning. Though he is gone his legacy is cemented in celluloid. Here are a few of my favorite Gene Hackman scenes. Warning some are NSFW.

Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

