My top 5 Val Kilmer Movies

Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer starred as Lt. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in "Top Gun." (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)
By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

The entertainment lost a great one. Val Kilmer played some iconic characters and gets way too much blame for the failure of Batman Forever. He will always be cool, always be there in our memories. Here are my top 5 Val Kilmer movies:

  1. Heat One of the greatest heist movies of all time. Kilmer held his own with some Hollywood heavyweights
  1. Top Gun The movie that really propelled Val Kilmer to super stardom and one of the best “Dude Movies” ever made.
  1. Willow A fantasy that’s as big as your imagination. Val Kilmer really shines in this epic.
  1. Thunderheart This movie is greatness waiting to be discovered. Totally underrated and such a good watch. Echoing the real life story of Leonard Peltier.
  1. Tombstone Was there any question? This is one of the greatest movies ever made with one of the most iconic performances in history. Kilmer’s portrayal of a sickly Doc Holiday while somehow being terrifying.
Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

