Name Revealed for Zink Lake’s Whitewater Recreational Area Ahead of Big Dam Party!

Zink Lake Photo Courtesy of The Gathering Place

By Caitlin Fisher

Ahead of the Big Dam Party this weekend, the City of Tulsa has revealed the name of Zink Lake’s new recreational area: Tulsa Wave Park!

Tulsa Wave Park officially opens Labor Day weekend during the Big Dam Party celebration happening August 30-September 2.

During this celebration, attendees will be able to enjoy Tulsa Wave Park at various times with some music, food trucks, The Outsiders movie night and Tulsa’s Great Raft Race squeezed in!

Following this celebration, Tulsa Wave Park will be open 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily with chances for attendees to fish, kayak and row!

