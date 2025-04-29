Just a heads up!!!
April 30th is “National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day”...
There are so many animals in the Tulsa County that are in desperate need of a home. Each year, National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day raises awareness for thousands of pets that are waiting for adoption in loving homes.
There are so many places right here in Tulsa that you can go to find your forever friend. Here’s a list below of local shelters to chose from.
Humane Society of Tulsa
6232 E 60th St
(918) 495-3647
Tulsa SPCA
2910 Mohawk Blvd
(918) 428-7722
City of Tulsa Animal Services
3031 N Erie Ave
(918) 596-8010
Oklahoma Alliance For Animals
7140 S 69th E Ave
(918) 742-3700
ARF House
5201 S Yale Ave
(918) 622-5962
StreetCats Inc
3105 S Winston Ave
(918) 298-0104
Oklahoma Pet Collective Society
128 S 122nd E Ave