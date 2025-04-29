Just a heads up!!!

April 30th is “National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day”...

There are so many animals in the Tulsa County that are in desperate need of a home. Each year, National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day raises awareness for thousands of pets that are waiting for adoption in loving homes.

There are so many places right here in Tulsa that you can go to find your forever friend. Here’s a list below of local shelters to chose from.

Humane Society of Tulsa

6232 E 60th St

(918) 495-3647

Tulsa SPCA

2910 Mohawk Blvd

(918) 428-7722

City of Tulsa Animal Services

3031 N Erie Ave

(918) 596-8010

Oklahoma Alliance For Animals

7140 S 69th E Ave

(918) 742-3700

ARF House

5201 S Yale Ave

(918) 622-5962

StreetCats Inc

3105 S Winston Ave

(918) 298-0104

Oklahoma Pet Collective Society