New action-packed 'Dune: Part Two' trailer starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and more has arrived

The newest trailer for Dune: Part Two is here.

Stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are featured in the trailer for the highly anticipated Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi sequel, which is based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

In the beginning of the trailer, Chalamet's character Paul Atreides is seen waking up from a dream, as Zendaya's character Chani comforts him.

"It's been a while since you've had one of those nightmares," Chani says. "Tell me, what was it about?"

Paul replies, "It's only fragments … nothing's clear."

The sequel to the 2021 Dune film will "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," according to a synopsis for the film.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can forsee," the synopsis continues.

More snippets appear in the trailer showing Paul battling with his family's centuries-old enemies, the Harkonnen. The trailer also includes a clip of Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha fighting in an arena.

Also starring in Dune: Part Two are Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Léa Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård and more.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters March 1, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.