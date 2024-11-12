The new best way to avoid a break up

A guy in Utah figured out a way to make the girl who just broke up with him not only take him back but, become what I assume is his 3rd wife. A women broke up with this dude and he went skiing to blow off steam but, Sonny Bonoed in to a tree and caught a concussion. When he came too he had “forgotten” about the break up and just continued as if the relationship was all good. The lady played along and must have realized that he wasn’t that bad and they got hitched 6 months later. If a concussion works like that, Tua is gonna get away with a lot.