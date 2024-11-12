The new best way to avoid a break up

Skiing wedding

By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

A guy in Utah figured out a way to make the girl who just broke up with him not only take him back but, become what I assume is his 3rd wife. A women broke up with this dude and he went skiing to blow off steam but, Sonny Bonoed in to a tree and caught a concussion. When he came too he had “forgotten” about the break up and just continued as if the relationship was all good. The lady played along and must have realized that he wasn’t that bad and they got hitched 6 months later. If a concussion works like that, Tua is gonna get away with a lot.

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

