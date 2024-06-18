New Cirque du Soleil Songblazers show coming to Tulsa this November!

Cirque de Soleil recently teamed up with Universal Music Group Nashville on an innovative country-themed show called SONGBLAZERS which pays tribute to the legendary and modern trailblazers of country music.

After testing the show out to audiences in Nashville and announcing it’s premiere this July, SONGBLAZERS has decided to also take the show on the road and it’ll be stopping at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center November 22-24, making this the first time Cirque de Soleil has ever visited Tulsa!

Tickets for this newly added show are on sale now for Club Cirque members. General Public tickets go on sale June 25 at 10:30 a.m.

In an exciting addition, Cirque du Soleil collaborated with Sam Williams, a contemporary country artist, grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr, for the creation of an original song for the show called Carnival Heart which was inspired by Sam’s personal yearning of self-discovery, friendship, and hope.