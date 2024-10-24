New golfing entertainment facility coming to Riverwalk following GolfSuites eviction

JENKS, Okla. — Suite Shots Golf, a golfing entertainment facility, is joining the Jenks Riverwalk property where GolfSuites used to reside.

Suite Shots is working to open by Spring 2025. The facility will offer climate-controlled golf simulation bays, indoor golf simulators, private event rooms, bars and restaurants.

According to Onefire Holding Company, a business division of Muscogee (Creek) Nation, GolfSuites was evicted in April 2024 due to breeching their lease agreement.

The Muscogee Nation National Council has now approved an $8.5 million improvement plan for the golf entertainment facility and the overall Riverwalk property.

Suite Shots was founded in 2019 and based in Fargo, North Dakota. They said this new opening will create more than 150 jobs for the area.

“Suite Shots Golf’s addition to the Riverwalk community will elevate our guests’ experiences for entertainment and gathering for years to come,” said Onefire Holding Company CEO Debbie Severson. “The arrival of Suite Shots Golf combined with our terrific existing tenants, strategic partnership with Rainier Companies, and Onefire’s continued investments into the property, will raise the Jenks Riverwalk to new heights.”

“We take great pride in the Jenks Riverwalk property and want to ensure it’s a premium area for our tenants to conduct business and the best destination spot possible for guests to dine, play and gather on the Muscogee Reservation,” Severson continued.

Mark W. Johnson, CEO of Suite Shots Golf, said he is excited about bringing the business to the Riverwalk property.

“We’re excited to bring Suite Shots Golf Entertainment to Jenks and the Tulsa metro and introduce our unique blend of golf and entertainment to the community,” Johnson said. “We look forward to becoming valued partners within the Jenks and Riverwalk area and providing a top-notch experience for golf enthusiasts and families alike.”

For more information about Suite Shots Golf Entertainment and updates on the Jenks location’s grand opening, click here.