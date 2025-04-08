New Metallica Documentary on the way

By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

Firstly, I will watch any music documentary. Seriously. I would watch the Behind The Music from sun up to sun down. Metallica is really good at documenting their lives and studio work. This time the focus is on the fans. During the M72 tour they interviews fans both famous and unfamous to find out what they love about the band. All different types fans from around the World explain what they love about the Bay Area quartet. It will release in select cities. It’s called “Metallica Saved My Life” and you can get tickets here.

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

