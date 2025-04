NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 07: Actor Liam Neeson attends the "Taken 3" Fan Event Screening at the AMC Empire 25 theater on January 7, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic)

So, growing up The Naked Gun movies and The Police Squad series were some of my favorites. Leslie Neilson’s deadpan was a pure riot. Liam Neeson’s been more of an action star buy, this seems to be in his wheelhouse. The goofy gags and silly stunts should be a lot of fun.