New Tom Petty Doc on it's way

(UCR)
By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

My biggest concert regret. The one that got away is Tom Petty. He was in town and I was gonna go but, then I didn’t feel like driving to the show so I said I’ll just catch him next time. As we all sadly know there would not be a next one. The good news is that there is a new documentary about Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers coming to Paramount+ March 11. So, call up your favorite “American Girl” and “Damn The Torpedoes” because “The Waiting Is The Hardest Part”. Luckily, the wait won’t be that long.

Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!