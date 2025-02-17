My biggest concert regret. The one that got away is Tom Petty. He was in town and I was gonna go but, then I didn’t feel like driving to the show so I said I’ll just catch him next time. As we all sadly know there would not be a next one. The good news is that there is a new documentary about Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers coming to Paramount+ March 11. So, call up your favorite “American Girl” and “Damn The Torpedoes” because “The Waiting Is The Hardest Part”. Luckily, the wait won’t be that long.
New Tom Petty Doc on it's way
