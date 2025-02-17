New Tom Petty Doc on it's way

My biggest concert regret. The one that got away is Tom Petty. He was in town and I was gonna go but, then I didn’t feel like driving to the show so I said I’ll just catch him next time. As we all sadly know there would not be a next one. The good news is that there is a new documentary about Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers coming to Paramount+ March 11. So, call up your favorite “American Girl” and “Damn The Torpedoes” because “The Waiting Is The Hardest Part”. Luckily, the wait won’t be that long.