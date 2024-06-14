New Trend Alert: Reverse ATMs

Many businesses nationally are becoming cashless. Here in Tulsa, plenty of common sites like the BOK Center and ONEOK Field have already converted and it can be a nuisance if you only have cash on you!

To help solve this problem, “reverse ATMs” have been popping up where your cash is taken and converted into a burner debit card. Per usual with ATMs that aren’t through your bank, a transaction fee is also deducted which is usually only a few bucks.

Should Green Country hop onto this new trend and get reverse ATMs??