Nightmare Park

By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Well, it may be paved with good intentions but, the road is lined with these terrifying children’s character statues.

Seems like in the UK there is a park where someone tried to create some beloved children’s tv and movie stars but, instead they got nightmare fuel.

Famous Waxworks Go On Show As Madame Tussauds Opens Its Doors In Istanbul ISTANBUL, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 30: A woman poses for a photograph as she hugs a waxwork figure of animated movie character Shrek on display at Turkey's first Madame Tussauds Wax Museum on November 30, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey. Madame Tussauds, Istanbul opened to the public on November 28, 2016 and showcases 55 waxwork models including a number of Turkey's famous cultural figures, celebrities and sports stars. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!