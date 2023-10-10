No puzzle: 'Wheel of Fortune''s Vanna White nominates Pat Sajak's daughter to replace her

ABC/Christopher Willard

By George Costantino

Vanna White isn't ready to relinquish her spot manning Wheel of Fortune's puzzle board after four decades, but she thinks outgoing host Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak, who currently serves as the show's social media correspondent would the perfect replacement when the time comes.

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," Vanna told E! News while promoting her Wheel of Fortune-inspired makeup collection with Laura Geller Beauty. "She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure."

"She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good," Vanna says of 28-year-old Maggie. "I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer."

Pat, in June, announced his departure from Wheel of Fortune at the end of the show's current 41st season, saying in a statement that his decades in the position have "been a wonderful ride."

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, who exited as host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, opposite Kelly Ripa, after six years, is set to succeed Sajak as host for the 2024-25 season.

Vanna, meanwhile, inked a two-year deal in September that will keep her with the show through the 2025-26 season.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

