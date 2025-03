According to a new study of 2000 people, nearly 2/3 of them have a hankering for something from their youth. Something like food such as Banana Nesquik or even devices like Blackberrys or even clothing brands. It’s hard when your favorite brands go out of business or style. Me personally, I would love to sit around wearing Z. Cavaricci’s while munching on some Pizzerias. But, ‘tis not to be.