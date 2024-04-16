Nostalgia, online: Mini reunions of 'Scrubs' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Fans of the TV shows Beverly Hills, 90210 and Scrubs were treated to a nostalgia hit on Monday, when some of the stars of the shows posted their respective hang out sessions.

Tori Spelling took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in between Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley.

"It's a Donna sandwich. And, we are in Pittsburgh so don't hold the pickles," wrote the 90210 alum who played Donna Martin in the hit show. Green, who played David Silver, flanked Spelling on the left of the shot, and Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh, appears on the right.

Beverly Hills, 90210 aired for 10 seasons between October 1990 and May 2000 and spawned numerous spin-offs, including Melrose Place -- which itself is getting a new reboot -- and a 2019 effort, BH90210, which reunited the original cast, minus the late Luke Perry who died in March 2019

Not to be outdone, in an Instagram post from Zach Braff's friend Amanda Klootz, she's pictured with Braff, and his fellow Scrubs cast members John C. McGinley, Christa Miller, and Sarah Chalke.

"Impromptu pizza party with my Scrubs," wrote Miller, who appears on Apple TV+'s Shrinking, and was Emmy nominated as a music supervisor for Ted Lasso.

Scrubs ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010, and the cast have remained close over the years. Zach's Scrubs buddy Donald Faison, who was absent from the pic, has appeared in commercials with his friend, and co-hosts their podcast Fake Doctors.

Kloots' friendship with Braff goes back to 2014 when they starred in Bullets Over Broadway together in 2014 with Kloots' late husband, Nick Cordero, who died in 2020 after battling complications from COVID-19.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.