Oklahoma 4-year-old meets Dolly Parton as Imagination Library winner

BEAVER, Okla. — A four-year-old Oklahoma girl was a one of seven world wide who got to chat with Dolly Parton as part of a celebration of Parton’s Imagination Library.

Dolly’s Imagination Library mails free books to kids from birth to age five across the globe. Dolly started her Imagination Library in 1995 in honor of her father, who couldn’t read or write.

In Oklahoma, 350 communities have access to the program.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is using $2.5 million of its federal emergency relief funding to match local funds in support of the program, ensuring up to 2.3 million books are distributed in Oklahoma by the end of 2024.

To celebrate a milestone of donating more than 200 million books around the world, the organization sent out “golden bookmarks” in just seven books.

Four-year-old Austyn Ordonex was one of the lucky winners and as such she got to be on a video chat with Dolly herself.

“I love to read and I bet you do too,” Dolly said in the virtual chat. “I saw one of you, I think it might have been Austyn. Are you the one that checks out books all the time at the library? You’re a good reader, I read about you checking out all those books to read, I think that’s wonderful.”

Ordonex received a personalized letter and autographed photo of Dolly as well, while the Beaver County library received a $2,000 check.

“The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a great opportunity to bring reading and books into the lives of children,” Beaver County Pioneer Library posted online. “The program has successfully provided the resources for children to become more familiar with stories, characters, and language.”

Because the winners were from several different countries, Dolly acknowledged all of them for being awake and on the call before ending with these words of encouragement.

“I just want you to know how proud I am of all of you and I hope all of you continue to read,” Dolly said.