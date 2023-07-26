Oklahoma Aquarium opens jellyfish touch tank

JENKS, Okla. — On Tuesday morning, the ribbon was cut on the Hardesty Moon Jellyfish Touch Pool at the Oklahoma Aquarium.

Before the ribbon cutting ceremony, several different officials spoke, thanking the various partnerships and staff that made the exhibit possible, as well as noting the impact on tourism that Aquarium has.

Jenks Mayor Cory Box said the City is always happy to work with the Aquarium.

“We’re always extremely happy and honored to partner with the Aquarium, this building really represents the jewel of the City of Jenks, most of our planning if not all of our planning is not centered around a giant mall, it’s centered around this building right here,” Box said.

Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma Matt Pinnell said the Aquarium is way to bring people and economic development to Oklahoma.

“This is a gem, this absolutely one of the best tourism assets that the State of Oklahoma has, when people visit the state, when we can actually get people to the State of Oklahoma, we sell very well and they’re blown away when they come into this aquarium,” Pinnell said.

“It helps starts the conversation, that we want people all over the country to have, that Oklahoma is the best place to live, work and raise a family and that may start, that conversation may start, coming to the Oklahoma Aquarium and getting out of the heat, getting some good air conditioning and seeing some really hands-on exhibits at the Oklahoma Aquarium,” Pinnell also said.

The jellyfish were grown at the Oklahoma Aquarium, and were the work of biologists at the Aquarium.

“These jellyfish are Oklahoma jellyfish, so they were raised, born and raised here in Oklahoma, in Jenks, and we have a multiple species that we grow here, so it takes a lot of skill for the biologists to do that, to achieve that,” Kenny Alexopoulos, the CEO of the Oklahoma Aquarium, said before the ribbon cutting.

Lollie Moore Emig, the Marketing and Digital Strategist at the Aquarium, explained why moon jellyfish were chosen for the exhibit.

“Their cells that sting are so small they don’t impact humans, so that’s the reason moon jellies specifically are able to be part of a touch tank versus our sea nettles which you do not want to tangle with,” Moore Emig said.

Moore Emig also said there are less than a dozen moon jellyfish touch tanks in the country.

“When you’re in a landlock state and you get to pet jellyfish that were grown in Oklahoma, that’s just like,” Moore said with a chef’s kiss. “You couldn’t ask for better.”