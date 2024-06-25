Oklahoma City to host 2028 Olympic Events

LA28 Reveals New Logo on Murals Throughout Los Angeles VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: A mural reveals the new LA28 logo, with the "A" designed by Orlando Pride player Alex Morgan, at the Delano Recreation Center on September 01, 2020 in Van Nuys, California. The LA28 logo is for the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad hosted by Los Angeles in 2028. The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 21, 2028 to August 6, 2028. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As the world prepares for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, we also look ahead to the 2028 Summer Olympics being held in Los Angeles.

On June 21, the Olympics organizing committee revealed that Oklahoma City is going to be home to multiple Olympic events in 2028: softball and canoe slalom.

Over the years, The Olympics have received criticism for encouraging the construction of event venues that have ended in abandonment so in an effort to avoid such waste and keep costs down, LA organizers have moved softball and canoe slalom events to OKC where the resources are already provided.

“Oklahoma City has hosted many international competitions at our unique, world-class whitewater and softball venues,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said. “We are confident we will be an outstanding partner to LA28 in creating a dynamic environment for Olympians and fans. We are excited about the opportunity to support one of America’s great global cities, Los Angeles, and work closely with the LA28 organizing committee to ensure that the 2028 Olympic Games are a success.”

Since no facility in the LA area seats more than 2,000 fans, softball will be held at the 13,000-seat Devon Park, which hosts the annual Women’s College World Series.

Giving the American team even more of a hometown advantage, Devon Park is on the grounds of USA Softball’s headquarters and the USA Softball Hall of Fame.

The other venue set to be used in 2028 is Oklahoma City’s Riversport OKC, which hosted the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in canoe slalom.