Muskogee Parks and Recreation is proud to host the 2024 Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning. This gives guests a chance to see hot air balloons float across the sky, tethered balloon rides, and more. This family-friendly festival also will have a kid’s zone, helicopter rides, and a fireworks display. This event is August 23rd – 25th. For more information, including a schedule of this event, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group