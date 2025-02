Comedians Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong announce their first comedy tour in more than 25 years at a press conference in West Hollywood, California on July 30 2008. The comedian duo, known as Cheech & Chong, have eight hit films including the most famous "Up In Smoke." AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Will it be one toke over the line or will it be lit? We will find out on 4/20 (of course) when the most famous stoners of all time release one more movie. Looks like a half movie, Half documentary. Anyone who has followed this duo knows that this will be a lot of fun. Also, check out some of Cheech’s solo movies like “Born in East L.A” and “Shrimp On The Barbie”.