The one that you want: Olivia Newton-John documentary coming to Netflix

We've got chills and they're multiplying: The late Olivia Newton-John will be the subject of a Netflix documentary, Deadline reports.

The movie will tell the story of the hit-making singer and actress, both in her own words and through archival footage, and through interviews with friends and collaborators. Newton-John died in 2022 at age 73 after living with breast cancer for many years.

In her career, which included starring roles in movies like Grease and Xanadu, and smash hits like "Physical," "Magic," "I Honestly Love You," "Have You Never Been Mellow" and "Please Mr. Please," Newton-John won four Grammys, six American Music Awards and a Daytime Emmy. She became an advocate for cancer research, establishing the Olivia Newton-John Cancer, Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

Deadline quotes director Nicole Newnham as saying, "Olivia always signed her letters 'love and light' and that is the shimmering and hopeful legacy she has left us ... this unique filmmaking journey – deep into the archives and into the amazing community of Olivia's close friends and family – has revealed a complex and extraordinary woman whose impact on the world is still rippling outwards."

The film is brought to you by the same production company responsible for the Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late and the Apple TV+ film Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry. So far, there's no premiere date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.