'Oppenheimer' leads nominations for 96th Academy Awards

On Tuesday morning, Joker's Zazie Beetz and The Boys' Jack Quaid announced the 96th Oscars nominations in all 23 categories in a live presentation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Oppenheimer led the competition with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Actor, Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress, respectively for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt.

Poor Things was in second place with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, and Best Actress for star and producer Emma Stone, while Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon scored 10.

Barbie earned eight noms, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

Here's the list of nominees:

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best costume design



Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – David Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Best makeup and hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best live action short film



The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

Barbie - Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers - David Hemingson

Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December - Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

Past Lives - Celine Song

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best original song



"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

Best original score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best international feature film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best film editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best visual effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best cinematography

El Conde - Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro - Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

Best actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best actress

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best director

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

