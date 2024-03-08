Oscars 2024: How to watch, what to know about 96th Academy Awards

Here's what you need to know ahead of the star-studded awards show.



The 96th Oscars will be held March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The show will air live at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. This time slot is an hour earlier than previous years.

Tune in to ABC's official pre-show, Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! to see live interviews from the red carpet with some of the night's nominees and presenters.

The pre-show, hosted by ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis and Good Morning America weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson, will be streamed on ABC News Live from 1-4 p.m. ET.

Catch up on everything you need to know ahead of the Oscars with commentary during the pre-show from GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ABC News contributors Kelley Carter and Mike Muse, Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will then host a 30-minute pre-show, The Oscars Red Carpet Show, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things follows closely behind with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is up for 10 nominations.



Greta Gerwig's Barbie is up for eight nominations, while Bradley Cooper's Maestro has seven nominations.

The films battling it out for the coveted best picture Oscar include American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

