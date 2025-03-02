Oscars 2025: ‘El Mal’ from 'Emilia Pérez' wins best original song

The Emilia Pérez track "El Mal," written by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, nabbed the Oscar for best original song Sunday, beating out songs by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, Diane Warren and others.

“We wrote 'El Mal' as a song to denounce corruption,” Camille shared during her acceptance speech, “and we hope it speaks to the role music and art can play and continue to play as a force of the good and progress in the world.”

The award was handed out by The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who joked that he wasn't the first choice to present: "The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this."

He added that Dylan didn't want to do it because he thought the best songs in a film this year were in A Complete Unknown, referring to his music in the Dylan biopic.

Jagger joked that the 83-year-old Bob said, “You should find somebody younger,” with Jagger, who is 81, noting, “I said OK I’m younger. I’m younger than Bob, I’ll do it."

