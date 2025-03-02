Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin wins best supporting actor

Kieran Culkin won best supporting actor at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his role in A Real Pain.

This was Culkin's first-ever Oscar nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Yura Borisov, Edward Norton, Guy Pearce and Jeremy Strong.

Last year's winner, Robert Downey Jr., took to the stage to announce this year's best supporting actor nominees. Downey won the award in 2024 for his performance in Oppenheimer. He gave accolades to all the nominees, and when Culkin accepted his award, he added on to the praise Downey gave to Strong.

"He's right by the way, Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice," Culkin said.

Strong and Culkin starred as brothers Kendall and Roman Roy in all four seasons of HBO's drama series Succession.

Culkin also sent love to his wife, Jazz Charton. He told a story about a promise she made to him after he won an Emmy in 2024. While accepting his award onstage, he famously proclaimed he wanted a third child.

While walking to their car after the Emmys ceremony, Culkin told Charton he actually wanted to have four kids.

"She said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar,'" Culkin said, to much applause. "You remember that, honey?" The camera cut to Charton, who nodded and mouthed, "I do!"

