THE OUTSIDERS Musical Tour set to open in Tulsa next fall

The Outsiders Musical

By Caitlin Fisher

Celebrity Attractions continues to announce it’s 2025-2026 Tulsa Broadway Season lineup and joining the list of previously announced musical, Water for Elephants, is a musical that hits close to home: Tony®-nominated Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS!

This new musical, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, will officially kick off its North American Tour with the first stop appropriately being at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center in Fall of 2025!

“We could not imagine anywhere else to begin this next leg of THE OUTSIDERS journey than where it all began in Tulsa,” said producer Matthew Rego of The Araca Group. “S.E. Hinton’s novel has inspired generations and we’re thrilled for a new generation to experience the iconic story as we take THE OUTSIDERS across America.”

To guarantee access to tickets to THE OUTSIDERS, patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets to the 2024-2025 Tulsa Broadway Season, which will allow for season ticket renewal into the 2025-2026 season.

