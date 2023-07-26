Owasso Public Schools offering new before and after school program

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Public Schools began offering before and after school care in a new program called “OPS SPARK.”

The program will begin in the 2023-24 school year, said Supt. Dr. Margaret Coates.

“Our goal is to create a safe and welcoming solution to support our students and families with trustworthy childcare before and after the school day,” Coates said in a letter to district parents. “Providing that space in a familiar and engaging environment will spark students to dream, think, create, explore and play.”

FOX23 met with the program director, Melissa Zumwalt, on Tuesday to learn more about OPS SPARK.

“It’s a program where kids can come and we will have enriching activities for them to do,” she said. “They’ll get to play outside on the playgrounds, in the gym. We’ll have a great staff that will be there to interact with them, not just babysitting, and we think it’s going to be awesome for parents.”

Zumwalt said this program is something OPS has noticed the district needed for a while.

“We just feel like it’s going to be a great partnership between the school and the community,” she said.

Zumwalt said they want SPARK to feel like an enrichment program, not just a babysitting facility.

“Something that when they leave at the end of the day, they feel like, I got to go to SPARK today, not I had to go to SPARK,” she explained.

OPS SPARK is open to district-enrolled students in grades Pre-K to eighth. Nine elementary schools and the 6th Grade Center will host the program. Students can be dropped of at 7 a.m. and be picked up anytime after school until 6 p.m.

During OPS SPARK, students will be provided educational curriculum to continue the day’s learning as well as time to play.

For more information on pricing and enrollment, click here.