Ozzy gets another memorial this time from his favorite football team

Aston Villa FC v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 Aston Villa fans display a tifo with famous supporter Ozzy Osbourne during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Aston Villa and Celtic at Villa Park, on January 29, 2025, in Birmingham, England. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images (Craig Williamson - SNS Group/SNS Group via Getty Images)
By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

Ozzy spent his whole life as an Aston Villa Football Club fan. His last show was in their stadium. Well, they have returned the love with a tribute at the beginning of the Premiere League season. There is also a pub with a new mural celebrating the Blizzard as well.

Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!