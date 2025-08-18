Ozzy gets another memorial this time from his favorite football team

Ozzy spent his whole life as an Aston Villa Football Club fan. His last show was in their stadium. Well, they have returned the love with a tribute at the beginning of the Premiere League season. There is also a pub with a new mural celebrating the Blizzard as well.
Aston Villa paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne ahead of their first match of the Premier League season 💜 pic.twitter.com/hCOwiWogDg— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 16, 2025
A fitting mural makes its debut outside Villa Park #AVFC pic.twitter.com/b1x0Z7O6AC— Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) August 16, 2025