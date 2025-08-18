Ozzy gets another memorial this time from his favorite football team

Aston Villa fans display a tifo with famous supporter Ozzy Osbourne during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Aston Villa and Celtic at Villa Park, on January 29, 2025, in Birmingham, England. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Ozzy spent his whole life as an Aston Villa Football Club fan. His last show was in their stadium. Well, they have returned the love with a tribute at the beginning of the Premiere League season. There is also a pub with a new mural celebrating the Blizzard as well.

Aston Villa paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne ahead of their first match of the Premier League season 💜 pic.twitter.com/hCOwiWogDg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 16, 2025