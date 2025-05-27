Pangaea Live in Tulsa!!!

Get ready for a great show featuring Tulsa’s own Pangaea!!
After an 18 year hiatus due to well....life, the guys from Pangaea have a new album coming called “The Reckoning” and they are ready to rock!
Here’s a list of where you can go to catch the band this weekend!!
Thu., May 29, 2025, Muskogee Civic Center, Muskogee, OK
Concert at 7:00
Presented by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame & Museum
Fri., May 30, 2025, Studio Records, Broken Arrow, OK
Two-Set Acoustic Concert
Concert at 7:00
https://studiorecordsbrokenarrow.com/
Sat., May 31, 2025, Tulsa Little Theatre, Tulsa, OK
Art Exhibit 6:00 & Concert at 7:00
https://www.tulsalittletheatre.com/
- Tickets AVAILABLE at Brown Paper Tickets -