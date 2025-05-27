Pangaea Live in Tulsa!!!

Saturday Night At The Tulsa Little Theater

Pangaea at The Tulsa Little Theater! Pangaea's 36th Anniversary coming to the Tulsa Little Theater May 31st! (1033theEagle)
By Jill Munroe

Get ready for a great show featuring Tulsa’s own Pangaea!!

After an 18 year hiatus due to well....life, the guys from Pangaea have a new album coming called “The Reckoning” and they are ready to rock!

Here’s a list of where you can go to catch the band this weekend!!

Thu., May 29, 2025, Muskogee Civic Center, Muskogee, OK

Concert at 7:00

Presented by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame & Museum

https://okmusichall.com/

Fri., May 30, 2025, Studio Records, Broken Arrow, OK

Two-Set Acoustic Concert

Concert at 7:00

https://studiorecordsbrokenarrow.com/

Sat., May 31, 2025, Tulsa Little Theatre, Tulsa, OK

Art Exhibit 6:00 & Concert at 7:00

https://www.tulsalittletheatre.com/

- Tickets AVAILABLE at Brown Paper Tickets -

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6628212

Jill Munroe

Jill Munroe

I'm Jill, I've been in radio on and off for many years now and it will always be a passion of mine.

