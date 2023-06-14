"Pass it on": In cute video, cast of Netflix's 'XO, Kitty' announces season 2 renewal

In a social media post featuring Anna Cathcart and some of her castmates, Netflix announced that XO, Kitty, the spinoff series from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film franchise, is coming back for a sophomore season.

The message started with Peter Thurnwald (Prof. Finnerty) jumping onto a couch and into frame, and scribbling a note, before saying, "Pass this to Anna." Choi Min-young (Dae) is handed it, reads it and has the same message for Gia Kim (Yuri), who slips it off camera to Anthony Keyvan (Quincy). "No. Way," he says, before adding, "Anna: You're gonna wanna see this one."

For her part, Cathcart is ecstatic and reveals the note to the camera: It reads, "XO, KITTY SEASON 2 IS COMING." She tells their followers she's "so, so excited," and thanked fans for making the first series a hit.

XO, Kitty premiered on May 18, debuting on the #2 slot of Netflix's English TV list, with 72.1 million hours watched. The show also appeared on the streaming show's Top 10 in 90 countries in its first week.

While details aren't known about the next go-round, Cathcart tells ABC Audio she doesn't think her character won't have an easy go in the love department. "I don't expect things to settle down," Anna says.

"I think Kitty is--that's kind of part of her greatness, is part of her joy, is that she's a little all over the place and she has so much passion and so much love and that can be spread in a lot of different ways. So I assume it would still be a very bumpy ride, but that's kind of what makes it fun," she enthuses.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.