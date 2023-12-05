Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie among 'People''s Most Intriguing People of 2023

People has released its Most Intriguing People of 2023, and as always, it's a who's who of entertainment — and this year, the mother of Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Speaking of Taylor, she made the list this year, what with her domination of the concert stage, record sales and now movie theaters.

Beyoncé, who also hit the stage and screen this year, made the cut, too.

Another no-brainer: Margot Robbie, whose Barbie became the biggest movie of the year.

The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal, who is rumored to take a main role in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four was also among the stars named, as was The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, now in theaters in the fact-based wrestling movie The Iron Claw.

Here's People's full list of 2023's movers and shakers:

Taylor Swift

Jeremy Allen White

Halle Bailey

Ariana Madix

Beyoncé

Colman Domingo

Donna Kelce -- mother of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce

David Beckham

Margot Robbie

Lily Gladstone

Emma Stone

Pedro Pascal

Pamela Anderson

Prince Harry

Jacob Elordi

Ashley Park

Coco Gauff

Robert Downey Jr.

Adele

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jeremy Renner

Britney Spears

Ryan Gosling

Jenna Ortega

Bradley Cooper

