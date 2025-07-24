Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn talk 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Marvel's first family is finally introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The film, which flies into theaters on Thursday, stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Joseph Quinn and Ebon-Moss Bacharach also star as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing.

In the upcoming movie, Sue Storm becomes pregnant with her and Reed Richards' child. Similarly, Kirby is currently pregnant with her first child.

"I just can't wait for her to meet her uncles," Kirby told ABC News. "It's really moving to me. It's been a complete synergy between these guys becoming my family and her being part of this new family ... it's been a surreal timing."

Quinn said he never dreamed that he'd grow up to become a superhero.

"It's mad that I am a superhero. I can't really wrap my head around it. I don't think it was necessarily an aspiration or a particular goal. I'm delighted that it's happened," he said. "I think little youthful me would probably find it quite funny, wouldn't believe me."

Speaking of childhood, Pascal said he wishes The Fantastic Four: First Steps had been around for him to watch when he was growing up.

"I would loved to have seen this movie as a kid," Pascal said. "I think seeing a movie like this as a kid in the theater is the reason that I'm here today."

