'People We Meet on Vacation' gets Netflix release date

We now know when the People We Meet on Vacation film will arrive.

The film adaptation of Emily Henry's bestselling novel debuts on Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026. Tom Blyth and Emily Bader star as Alex and Poppy in the highly anticipated rom-com, which is directed by Brett Haley.

Netflix released the date in an announcement video shared to social media. The video shows off Blyth and Bader's voices as Alex and Poppy for the first time.

"Where does Alex Nilsen stand on travel? Love or hate?" Bader asks in character as Poppy in the teaser.

"I mean, I've never really traveled anywhere, but this morning I saw this beautiful sunrise over this place that I'd never been before, and I wouldn't have if everything had gone according to plan, so ... love. I'm thinking love," Blyth's Alex says in response.

People We Meet on Vacation follows unlikely best friends Poppy and Alex, who live in different cities but spend every summer vacation together.

"The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?" according to an official Netflix description.

Blyth made a post celebrating the date announcement on his Instagram Story. He shared a photo of him and Bader sitting down at a restaurant feeding each other bites of a banana split.

"PWMOV. january 9th, 2026 @netflix eat it uppppp," Blyth wrote on the photo.

Blyth and Bader are joined by an ensemble cast that includes Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon.

