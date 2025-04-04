Pierce Brosnan on playing Helen Mirren's husband in 'MobLand': 'I have the greatest admiration'

Pierce Brosnan is the patriarch of an Irish crime family in the new series MobLand.

The show, which comes from Guy Ritchie, drops new episodes every Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.

Brosnan plays Conrad Harrigan, the head of a successful Irish crime family based in London. Helen Mirren plays his wife, Maeve Harrigan, and he told ABC Audio working alongside her was as delightful as getting ready beside her in the makeup trailer each morning.

"It was such a delightful company of people. Every day was a joy to go to work," Brosnan said. "I have the greatest admiration for Helen. And we'd be in the makeup trailer, 6 o'clock in the morning, cup of tea. She'd be getting ready here, I'd be getting ready there."

Brosnan said MobLand fulfilled his dream of getting to work with Ritchie. His wife, Keely Shaye Smith, told him last year to make a list of all the directors he has yet to collaborate with who he'd love to get the chance to work with.

"I've always wanted to work with him," Brosnan said of Ritchie. "He was on my list."

Out of the 10 directors he wrote down, he has already accomplished working with two of them — Ritchie with MobLand and Steven Soderbergh with the film Black Bag.

MobLand has "its own unique place in my heart now," Brosnan said. "Helen is impeccable, Tom [Hardy], great presence. And then, you know, great dialogue."

