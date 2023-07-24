Plans outlined for outdoor amphitheater in Tulsa and OKC

A group called Notes Live has announced plans to create the Sunset Amphitheatre in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The new venue would have 100 private fire pit suites available for lifetime ownership which they are currently looking for investors to purchase. So far, 37 suites have been bought at the venue planned for Oklahoma City.

“Notes Live has pioneered the concept of music and entertainment investing. The Sunset Amphitheater, Tulsa will be an outdoor music venue unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” the website reads. Notes Live says anyone who makes more than $200,000 individually or $300,000 as a couple for two years can apply to invest in one of the suites. Those with a net worth of over $1 million can also invest.

The company has three venues funded in Colorado and two in Georgia with the group working to expand into Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma.

“The demand for our unique fire pit suites was so overwhelming that when we opened our Colorado Springs Sunset Amphitheater investment, it only took 22 weeks for the entire inventory to sell out. We anticipate even more demand in Oklahoma. This is your chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime, real estate-anchored investment opportunity,” the website reads. To learn more about the potential venue, click here.



