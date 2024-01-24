Prime Video reveals inspiration for third season of 'Reacher'

Prime Video reported Wednesday that the upcoming third season of its hit original series Reacher will be based on Persuader, the seventh book in author Lee Child's bestselling Jack Reacher series.

Child is also an executive producer of the show, starring Alan Ritchson as his hulking hero.

According to Prime Video, in the third installment, "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past."

Production of the third season is already underway in Toronto. The show was renewed for a third chapter in December, two weeks before the sophomore season debuted on the streamer.

In its announcement, Prime Video also revealed that Maria Sten will return in the third season as Jack Reacher's ally Frances Neagley.

