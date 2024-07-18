Prime Video runs disclaimer ahead of 'The Boys'' "Assassination Run" finale

The season 4 finale of The Boys has just dropped on Prime Video, and in light of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the streamer has made some changes.

Prime Video has added a disclaimer to the episode, and its title has been changed from "Assassination Run" to "Season 4 Finale."

"The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump," reads the title card ahead of the show, and also on Prime Video's social media platforms.

It continued, "The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-word events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

The episode is the climax of an in-universe political campaign that has been the center of the season: Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) is the president and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) his vice president — but secretly, she's a supe who can explode heads at will, and she did just that to members of Congress in a previous season.

Singer fears for his own head, and has been plotting with Karl Urban and his supe-hating team to take her out.

The episode also hinges on the date of Jan. 6 — the date when election results are certified in Congress, and which in real life has become synonymous with a riot at the Capitol in 2021.

