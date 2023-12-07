"Proud" Charlie Sheen talks changes, sobriety and the tiger-blooded "alien" version of himself

In an interview with People, Charlie Sheen — whose name was once synonymous with partying — says he's been clean and sober for a long time.

"Next month I'll be six years sober," says Sheen, who explains he stopped using drugs before he stopped drinking.

His "consistent" life is "all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys [with ex-wife Brooke Mueller] Max and Bob."

Sheen continues, "Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails. Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine."

The actor describes the day in 2017 that prompted him to quit drinking. "One morning I'd forgotten my daughter had an appointment I'd promised to drive her to, and I'd already had a couple of pops that day." Sheen shares daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with his ex-wife Denise Richards.



He says a friend gave them a lift "and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' ... And the next morning I just stopped."

Sheen recalls, "I was like, I'm going to have [to] give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve. And they did." He noted, "I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."

After a 12-year feud during the chaotic "Tiger Blood" days, Sheen now has a recurring role on his former Two and a Half Men boss Chuck Lorre's new dark dramedy Bookie, opposite comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco.

Calling the headline-grabbing bad old days "some alien version of myself," Charlie says he's proud of the changes he's made, adding that his life today "will never look like that mess."

