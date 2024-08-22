The Pumpkin Spice Trend has hit Ziggi’s Menu!

Ziggi's Coffee (Jason Carncross)

By Caitlin Fisher

Fall is right around the corner and you can tell because pumpkin has made its way onto many menus across town, including Ziggi’s Coffee!

The Ziggi’s Coffee fall menu includes:

  • Pumpkin Pie Latte – Ziggi’s Coffee signature espresso mixed with steamed or chilled milk combined with a creamy spice-filled pumpkin flavor, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. (Prices starting at $4.75)
  • Harvest Spice Energy Infusion – A revitalizing Energy Infusion showcasing the seasonal flavors of white chocolate and pumpkin, combined with Ziggi’s Energy. (Prices starting at $5.45)
  • Double Pumpkin Cold Brew – Ziggi’s Coffee signature cold brew, infused with a rich and sweet pumpkin flavor, topped with a creamy pumpkin cold foam. (Prices starting at $5.90)
  • Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread – A sweet and rich pumpkin loaf, loaded with chocolate chips available for $3.95.
  • Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread – A flavorful loaf made with a blend of gluten-free flours, offering a delightful alternative to traditional pumpkin bread, available for $3.95.

Customers will be able to enjoy these limited edition fall menu items through Thursday, October 31!


