Raising Cane’s Celebrates 10 Years in Tulsa with New Restaurant Opening

Raising Cane’s has been serving Tulsa Caniacs the chicken finger meals they crave and spreading their ONE LOVE® across the community for over a decade. On Tuesday (8/1), Cane’s will celebrate in style by opening doors to a brand-new restaurant in the city’s Brookside area.

Located at 3534 South Peoria Avenue, the newest location boasts the brand’s first in Tulsa with a double Drive-Thru for serving Customers their hot, fresh chicken even faster. It also features an outdoor dining area with a garage-style door for chicken fingers al fresco in addition to a large indoor dining area. The Restaurant will be open seven days a week from 9 am – 2 am, and its proximity to nearby University of Tulsa is sure to appease chicken finger fixes for Golden Hurricane students.

To commemorate the opening, Raising Cane’s is kicking off the celebrations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:00 a.m. A DJ will also be on-site spinning the latest hits for the crowd awaiting their Box Combos with the first 100 customers receiving a special gift!

Cane’s will also present a check to Discovery Lab, STEAM Children’s Museum, a community hub that appeals to families regardless of income, education, or ethnicity, and impacts underserved children in many of Tulsa’s Title I schools.

The fun continues through the evening, as Raising Cane’s Summer Block Party kicks off at 5 p.m. with the Tulsa University Spirit Squad and Drillers Mascot, Hornsby! The party will also feature Josh’s Snow Cones, free pet tagging courtesy of TagOK, hands on STEM activities for children with Discovery Lab, facepainting, yard games, live music and giveaways.

Raising Cane’s will host its infamous “Lucky 20″ drawing to award 20 Customers ages 13 and older, Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries will be accepted between 5 - 7 p.m. with the winners announced shortly afterwards. Customers must be present to win.