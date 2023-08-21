Ramsay’s Kitchen expanding to Oklahoma City this fall

Famous chef, Gordon Ramsay, has announced plans to expand his restaurant chain, Ramsay’s Kitchen, to Oklahoma City this fall.

The planned restaurant will be located in the Chisholm Creek development at 1336 West Memorial Road with an exact opening date yet to be announced.

Originally the new restaurant was going to be Chef Ramsay’s English Pub & Grill featuring traditional English foods like fish and chips, beef wellington, and Ramsay’s famous sticky toffee pudding. However, that’s now changed and will just be another location of the famous Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant chain.

The company is well into construction on the empty lot just south of Razzoo’s and will feature an expansive indoor dining area with a covered patio facing the water.

According to Gordon Ramsay’s team, the restaurant will be his “take on casually refined, sophisticated dining. Guests can expect well-known favorites like Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding, alongside local fare with a twist, and inspired cocktails.”



