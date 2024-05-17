Reality Roundup: Clay from 'LIB' has a new lady, 'RHOA' reveals new cast and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Clay from Love Is Blind season 6 has moved on from AD, but his mom doesn't approve of his new lady friend. This week he went social media official with OnlyFans model Celina Powell. His mom, Margarita Gravesande, expressed her disapproval on her Instagram Story. "I didn't know who CP was until everyone started sending me her YouTube information," she wrote in part, along with a vomiting emoji. "It's very interesting that some men will lose everything thinking that the apple is good but it's a forbidden choice (do better)." Clay reposted his mom's message, writing, "Heard you Mom. My apologies."



The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

Season 16 has revealed its cast. Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora will be returning and will be joined by new cast members Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley. Cynthia Bailey will also return as a friend of the cast. Production on the new season begins in May, with a premiere set for 2025.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

After Dorit Kemsley announced her separation from husband Paul "PK" Kemsley on May 9, fellow Bravo stars are weighing in. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen disputed rumors that the split was just a publicity stunt and said he was sad for the couple. Dorit's former co-star and ex-BFF Lisa Vanderpump also expressed her sympathy for the couple. "I feel for anybody that's got young children," she told E! News. "It's not just the relationship, is it? It's everything that's displaced."

